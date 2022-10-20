Share:

KARACHI-A fire broke out on Wednesday morning in an apartment located in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, injuring five people including a woman.

As per details, the fire broke out in block 11 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal residential flats early Wednesday morning.

After being informed, the fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control. As a result, five people including a woman received burn injuries.

All the injured people were shifted to the burns ward of Civil Hospital Karachi. According to the initial investigation, the fire broke out due to a short circuit.