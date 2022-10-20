Share:

KARACHI-House Building Finance Company Limited, the leading housing finance company in Pakistan, has donated Rs 20 million on behalf of the board and the management to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund to support relief efforts of the government of Pakistan following the severe flooding in various parts of the country. In his remarks, Imran Ahad said, “Our country is going through one of the worst natural disasters we have witnessed in our history. HBFC and its employees express solidarity with our brothers and sisters during these testing times. I am hopeful that with collective efforts, we will overcome this crisis.” “We hope that our contributions help the communities impacted by this catastrophe; our prayers and thoughts are with these communities as they try to recover,” he further added.