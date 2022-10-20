Share:

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned the attack on party’s Karachi chapter president Bilal Ghaffar during by-elections on October 16.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the former premier claimed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Saleem Baloch along with his goons attacked Bilal Ghaffar on October 16 during the by-elections.

“Strongly condemn the attack on PTI Karachi President MPA Bilal Ghafar by PPP goons lead by their MPA Saleem Baloch,” he wrote.

The former prime minister added he was surprised that the police still not have registered a first information report (FIR) against the attackers “even when many of them were eyewitness to this assassination attempt”.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Karachi chapter President Bilal Ghaffar was physically assaulted in Karachi’s Malir area by unknown men during by-elections.

As per details, PTI leader Bilal Ghaffar was visiting different polling stations in Malir NA-237 when unknown miscreants manhandled him in Bakra Piri area. The PTI leader has been moved to a nearby hospital for first aid.

Earlier in the day, Sindh police suspended SHO Malir city and head mohrar over poor security arrangements during the NA-237 by-election in Karachi.

Taking action on the poor security arrangements during the NA-237 by-election, Sindh police officials after suspending SHO Malir city and head mohrar have summoned a response from them.

PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch defeated former prime minister Imran Khan in Karachi’s NA-237 Malir constituency.

PPP candidate obtained 32,567 votes while PTI chief Imran Khan stood second with 22,493 votes, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results from all 194 polling stations.