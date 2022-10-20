Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-University Games, bringing together 3,000 athletes from 30 universities, began at Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday. In the games, players are competing in three events for women and as many games for men KP Sports Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, Minister for Social Welfare Anwar Zeb, Special Assistant to KP CM Wazirzada, MPA Aysha Bano, Secretary for Higher Education Dawood Khan, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees, Vice-Chancellor of the Agriculture University of Peshawar Prof Dr Bakhat Jehan, Director Youth Irfan Ali, Director of the Games for Women Rashida Ghaznavi, president of the South Asian Cycling Association Syed Azhar Ali Shah, former international athlete Bahre Karam, and other officials were among those present at the event. Soon after the Holy Quran was recited, Muhammad Atif Khan officially opened the games and unveiled the logo. The ceremony began with a march past, during which various sports-themed balloons, pigeons, and banners were also released into the air. For the games being played over the course of the six-day championships, the Peshawar Sports Complex was decorated and stringent security measures were taken for the ceremony. Following the march past, a tableau focusing on Ertugrul Ghazi’s role was performed, followed by a Sufi Kalam. Boy athletes will compete in volleyball, football, and cricket, while female athletes will compete in badminton, volleyball, and cricket. In his speech, Muhammad Atif Khan said that the games’ main goal was to give competitors a chance to shine. He said that the series would continue on an annual basis and that these games would be staged each year, while on the one hand, links will be created among players from universities throughout the province to help the authorities identify good players. He expressed confidence that the players in the province have a wealth of talent, and that if they were given more opportunities in sports, the name of the province and the country would become well-known around the world.