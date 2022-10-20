Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan visited Police Line Headquarters Islamabad and distributed orders of police medals among police officials who showed bravery in the line of duty on Wednesday.

According to the details, 14 officials of Islamabad Police have been awarded Quaid-i-Azam Police Medals and 14 were awarded Pakistan Police Medals, while IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatta have been awarded with “Tamgha-e-Shujaat” by the Government of Pakistan. The Federal Interior Minister congratulated all the police officials and directed them to serve the people and ensure the rule of law.

On the occasion, the minister said that the police officials were not getting these medals for a long time and the purpose of awarding these medals to the officials is to boost their morale. They never hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the protection of lives and property of citizens, he added.

Interior minister was briefed about the reforms being developed in the Islamabad Police and the initiatives has been taken by IGP Islamabad in view of crime prevention and better law and order situation in the capital.

At the police station level, two officers, incharge operations and administration officers, will be appointed along with the SHOs of the police stations. In-charge operations will carry out the duties of law and order community policing and anti-riots. The Administration Officer will head the Human Resources and Welfare duties in the police stations.

While the SHOs of the police stations will be responsible for investigating cases and providing maximum relief to the citizens at the police station level, which will help in promoting community policing between public and police.