Peshawar - CM KP Mahmood Khan has formally launched the issuance of E-stamp Paper in the province which will not only ensure easy access to basic services but will also prove an important step in preventing land disputes, forgery of documents and issuance of backdated stamp papers. The initiative will also help in the determination of actual costs of land, minimize the administrative costs of printing stamp paper, increase the provincial revenue generation by Rs 500 Million annually and minimize the discretion of officials, thereby ensuring transparency and accountability. According to details, nine visible and invisible features have been incorporated into the e-stamp papers, whereas a central database will also be maintained to simplify the verification process, which can be carried out online by consumers. Initially, stamp papers valued between Rs 1000-25,000 will be made available online at www.estamp. kp.gov.pk for which necessary amendments have been incorporated in the Stamp Act, of 1899 to give it legal cover. Additionally, the pilot phase has already been started from District Nowshera, whereas phasewise rollout to division-wise districts will be started within one month of the pilot phase followed by an extension to the entire province by the end of the ongoing fiscal year. Addressing the launching ceremony, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government has been working to ensure the provision of basic facilities to its citizens at their doorsteps since the day first and multiple steps have been taken in this regard. He clarified that the digitization of services and introduction of e-governance has not only guaranteed ease in access to government services but has also ensured the upholding of merit, greater transparency and accountability. The introduction of e-tendering, e- bidding, and e-payment have been completed whereas E-billing, E-summary and E-cabinet are in the process of finalization, which will surely transform the governance landscape of the province. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Revenue and Estate Taj Muhammad Tarand and Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Zakir Hussain also addressed the launching ceremony, while Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Information Arshad Khan, Secretary Finance Ikram Ullah, high ups of concerned departments and representatives of stakeholder organizations attended the ceremony.