Peshawar - Fatima Khan, a child enrolled at a primary school, developed backache and when she was taken to a doctor, he declared that the child was all right after certain medical tests. However, it emerged later that the school bag she normally carried to school was overweight and it had caused her a health complication of backache. The parents of the child, who is enrolled at a primary school near Kohati Gate locality in Peshawar, said that their child goes to school while accompanied by another child who carries her bag. “Fatima now is accompanied by another child, who carries the heavy bag which contains the textbooks and notebooks. We are confused about what to do. We have no option but to make another child accompany the student for carrying the heavy bag as the [KP] government and education department have failed to ensure their own law of Halka Basta Act,” stated the father of the child. Speaking to this correspondent in the year 2020 when this law was introduced in those days, KP Minister Education Shahram Khan had stated that according to the weight chart decided for various classes, 1.5kg weight had been decided for the bag of a student of pre-grade-1, 2.4kg for grade-1, 2.6kg for grade -2, 3kg for grade-3, 4.4kg for grade-4, 5.3kg for grade-5, 5.4kg for grade-6, 5.8kg for grade-7, 5.9kg for grade-8, 6kg for grade-9 and 6.5kg for grade-10, 7kg for grade-11 and the same 7kg for grade-12. However, the school bag of a grade-4 weighs around 10kg, which is even overweight for college students of intermediate classes as per the law. An educationist told this scribe that the KP government has tried to do a lot of experimentation in education sector but that the efforts seemed to have proved futile. “First they announced ‘one nation, one curriculum’ policy, then they framed a law ‘Halka Bast Act-2020’ and later they also announced forming a centralised educational board in KP. But none of the decisions have been implemented in letter and spirit. Even the Halka Basta law could not be implemented,” he added. Discussing the issue, Hub of Private Education (HOPE) KP president Aqeel Razzaq said that the Halka Bastsa Act-2020 was totally a wrong law, and in violation of the ground realities. “Textbooks and syllabi are made by the provincial government to teach at schools. How is this possible for schools to teach eight or 10 books to a class when their schoolbags should weight little,” he questioned. KP Minister Education Shahram Khan and Director Education KP Hafiz Ibrahim avoided to comment on the issue, when approached to discuss the law and its lack of implementation.