A robber was shot dead and another was arrested wounded in an alleged police encounter in Lahore’s Johar Town.

The robbers were running away after looting a citizen. After his complaint the Dolphin force officials followed them and the robbers opened fire on them.

According to the police, one robber was killed while another was injured during the retaliatory firing by the Dolphin officials after the robbers fired.

Eight mobile phones and cash were recovered from their possession. The police said that the injured robber has been identified as Saleem while the deceased has been identified as Razzaq. The police have detained the injured robber and shifted him to the hospital.