LAHORE -Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) will organise the National Women Basketball Championship in the third week of November 2022 at Lahore. This was decided in a meeting of PBBF which was held under the chairmanship of President PBBF Alamgir Khan in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by Commissioner FBR Lahore Abdul Jawad, Secretary PBBF Ms Ambreen Naseem, Col Naseem Butt (R), Ch Bilal Akbar of Chakwal, Tasleem Khan (Navy), Behzad Zafar, Saeed Afridi, Asif Afridi, Master Siddique, Kh Abdul Rehman, Associate Secretary PBBF M Akram, Imtiazul Hasan, Haji Nawaz, Javed Nawaz Bangash, Tahir Islam, Akhtar Jan and Zaheer Khan.

The meeting also decided to hold Referee and Coaching Course at Haripur in the last week of current month (Oct 2022), a Referee Course in Lahore before National Women Basketball Championship, Boys Basketball Championship at Gujranwala in December, All Pak Women Gold Cup Basketball Championship (all provinces) at Faisalabad in January 2023 and Referee Course at Abbottabad in January.