LONDON-Liz Truss’s ill-fated tenure as British Prime Minister was engulfed in yet more chaos on Wednesday when Suella Braverman, her Home Secretary, resigned seven weeks into her role over the use of a personal email address that breached ministerial rules. Braverman said she “sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as party of policy engagement.”

“This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules,” she wrote in a resignation letter which was also scathing of Truss’s leadership and indicated deep fissures in the heart of her government.

“The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes. Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics,” Braverman wrote in a thinly veiled critique of Truss’s numerous U-turns on taxes and public spending.

“I have concerns about the direction of this government,” Braverman said. “Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have serious concerns about this Government’s commitment to honouring manifesto commitments.” Her departure comes amid growing pressure on the beleaguered leader, whose time in Downing Street has been spectacularly derailed by a radical fiscal agenda which Truss has been forced to abandon and apologize for.

It comes five days after Truss fired her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, over the mini-budget, which sparked a collapse in the value of the pound and forced the Bank of England to intervene to calm markets.a