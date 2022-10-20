MUZAFFARGARH - An alleged outlaw threw acid on a four-year-old girl over a family feud in the jurisdiction of Sanawan police station. According to police sources, accused Makhdoom Tayyeb was harassing the family for the last few months.
The police arrested the alleged accused and registered a case on the request of the girl’s father.
However, the girl has been shifted to Rural Health Centre Sanawan for further treatment.
DPO MUZAFFARGARH GETS ADDITIONAL CHARGE OF NEW DISTRICT KOT ADDU
Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar handed over the additional charge of the newly introduced district Kot Addu to District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Ahmed Nawaz Shah.
According to official sources, DPO Muzaffargarh Ahmed Nawaz Shah will also supervise day-to-day affairs in Kot Addu.
Apart from this, Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Akram Khan Niazi has also been transferred to Layyah, said police sources.
CALL FOR APPOINTING TEACHING STAFF IN GIRLS DEGREE COLLEGE
Despite completed in 2017, appointment of essential staff couldn’t get completed in Government Girls Degree College (GGDC) Rangpur.
According to college’s administration, there had been 12 vacancies of teachers and 16 posts of non-teaching staff fell vacant since 2017, causing disruption to students’ formal education. Students including Rashida, Khalida, Sakeena, Farrah, Rukhsana and several others complained on Wednesday that they were facing constant problems for not having concerned faculty to teach respective subjects in the college.
They said being students of GGDC, they couldn’t compete students of other colleges, nor able to grab required numbers needed to secure admission in medical and engineering universities. Finally, they demanded of the authority concerned to appoint staff against all the vacant seats in the educational institution.
UC SECRETARY SUSPENDED FOR CHARGING EXTRA MONEY
Muzaffargarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Samiullah Farooq has suspended union council secretary for charging extra money than government schedule.
The DC has raided on public complaints at Union Council No 29 Chak 518/TDA and suspended UC Secretary Ghulam Mustafa for charging Rs1,400 instead of Rs200 for birth and death registration.
He also ordered departmental action against the said secretary.