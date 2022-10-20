Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - An alleged outlaw threw acid on a four-year-old girl over a family feud in the jurisdiction of Sanawan police station. According to police sources, accused Makhdoom Tayyeb was ha­rassing the family for the last few months.

The police arrested the alleged accused and regis­tered a case on the request of the girl’s father.

However, the girl has been shifted to Rural Health Centre Sanawan for further treatment.

DPO MUZAFFARGARH GETS ADDITIONAL CHARGE OF NEW DISTRICT KOT ADDU

Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Faisal Shah­kar handed over the addi­tional charge of the newly introduced district Kot Addu to District Police Of­ficer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Ahmed Nawaz Shah.

According to official sources, DPO Muzaffargarh Ahmed Nawaz Shah will also supervise day-to-day affairs in Kot Addu.

Apart from this, Super­intendent of Police (SP) Investigation Akram Khan Niazi has also been trans­ferred to Layyah, said po­lice sources.

CALL FOR APPOINT­ING TEACHING STAFF IN GIRLS DEGREE COLLEGE

Despite completed in 2017, appointment of es­sential staff couldn’t get completed in Govern­ment Girls Degree College (GGDC) Rangpur.

According to college’s administration, there had been 12 vacancies of teach­ers and 16 posts of non-teaching staff fell vacant since 2017, causing disrup­tion to students’ formal ed­ucation. Students including Rashida, Khalida, Sakeena, Farrah, Rukhsana and sev­eral others complained on Wednesday that they were facing constant problems for not having concerned faculty to teach respective subjects in the college.

They said being students of GGDC, they couldn’t com­pete students of other col­leges, nor able to grab re­quired numbers needed to secure admission in medical and engineering universi­ties. Finally, they demanded of the authority concerned to appoint staff against all the vacant seats in the edu­cational institution.

UC SECRETARY SUSPENDED FOR CHARGING EXTRA MONEY

Muzaffargarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Samiullah Farooq has suspended union coun­cil secretary for charging extra money than govern­ment schedule.

The DC has raided on public complaints at Union Council No 29 Chak 518/TDA and suspended UC Secretary Ghulam Mus­tafa for charging Rs1,400 instead of Rs200 for birth and death registration.

He also ordered depart­mental action against the said secretary.