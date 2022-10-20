Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior ministers of the fed­eral government in Wednes­day’s National Assembly pro­ceedings reached consensus to form a “Truth and Recon­ciliation Commission” for the resolution of Balochistan’s is­sues. “I would float the sug­gestion to form a Truth and Reconciliation Commission under Supreme Court Judge for the resolution of Baloch­istan’s issues, as mere speech­es on this matter would not serve real purpose,” said Min­ister for Defence Khwaja Mu­hammad Asif, responding to a matter raised by BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

“Either Truth and Recon­ciliation Commission or a ju­dicial commission be formed to address the situation in Balochistan,” said the minis­ter adding that Pakistan has been a frontline state in the war on terrorism.

He said that was a dire need to heal the wounds of the people of the province. “Our civilians and security forces have rendered many sacrific­es in the war against terror­ism,” he said adding that in the last three months, 53 se­curity personnel including a three-star general embraced martyrdom. Asif said that politicians have spoken on the issue verbally just to get votes. “Battle of power has been going on in the coun­try,” he said, adding that the previous government was re­moved through constitution­al way. Minister for Climate Change Minister Sherry Reh­man voiced for the formation of “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” for the resolu­tion of Balochistan’s issues.

She said that Pakistan has been able to eliminate Al-Qae­da from its soil through suc­cessful operations. She said that the problems of Baloch­istan should be heard to start reconciliation. Independent MNA from South Waziristan Mohsin Dawar also support­ed the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.