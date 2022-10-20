ISLAMABAD - Senior ministers of the federal government in Wednesday’s National Assembly proceedings reached consensus to form a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” for the resolution of Balochistan’s issues. “I would float the suggestion to form a Truth and Reconciliation Commission under Supreme Court Judge for the resolution of Balochistan’s issues, as mere speeches on this matter would not serve real purpose,” said Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif, responding to a matter raised by BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal.
“Either Truth and Reconciliation Commission or a judicial commission be formed to address the situation in Balochistan,” said the minister adding that Pakistan has been a frontline state in the war on terrorism.
He said that was a dire need to heal the wounds of the people of the province. “Our civilians and security forces have rendered many sacrifices in the war against terrorism,” he said adding that in the last three months, 53 security personnel including a three-star general embraced martyrdom. Asif said that politicians have spoken on the issue verbally just to get votes. “Battle of power has been going on in the country,” he said, adding that the previous government was removed through constitutional way. Minister for Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman voiced for the formation of “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” for the resolution of Balochistan’s issues.
She said that Pakistan has been able to eliminate Al-Qaeda from its soil through successful operations. She said that the problems of Balochistan should be heard to start reconciliation. Independent MNA from South Waziristan Mohsin Dawar also supported the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.