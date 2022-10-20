Share:

KARACHI-Sindh police on Wednesday suspended SHO Malir city and head mohrar over poor security arrangements during the NA-237 by-election in Karachi. Taking action on the poor security arrangements during the NA-237 by-election, Sindh police officials after suspending SHO Malir city and head mohrar have summoned a response from them. On Sunday’s by-election in NA-237 Malir, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Bilal Ghaffar was injured in an attack as the police failed to maintain law and order.

A case was also lodged against alleged bogus voting and DVR theft in the constituency. The police said they are investigating the matter.

On Sunday, PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch defeated former prime minister Imran Khan in Karachi’s NA-237 Malir constituency. PPP candidate obtained 32,567 votes while PTI chief Imran Khan stood second with 22,493 votes, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results from all 194 polling stations. In a press conference, the former prime minister demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold re-election in Karachi’s NA-237 constituency, accusing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of ‘rigging.’