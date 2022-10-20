Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce on Wednesday unanimously elected Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MNA as its new chairman.

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce was held in the Parliament House, Islamabad. The Additional Secretary Legislation informed the Committee that Raza Rabbani Khar, MNA has tendered his resignation as chair of the Standing Committee on Commerce, as he was appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister. He briefed the Committee about the procedure for election of the chairman.

Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, MNA/Member of the Standing Committee on Commerce, proposed the name of Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MNA as the chairman of the Committee. The proposal was seconded by Ms Tahira Aurangzeb, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Usman Ibrahim, Ms Wajiha Qamar, and Ahmed Hussain Deharr, MNAs/members of the Committee. Accordingly, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MNA was unanimously elected as the chairman Standing Committee on Commerce in the National Assembly of Pakistan. Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar and members of the Committee congratulated the newly elected chairman and expressed their support and active participation regarding the business of the Committee. The chair-elect thanked all the participants and appreciated their trust and overwhelming support to him. He expressed his strong commitment towards meaningful working of the Committee. The meeting was attended by Usman Ibrahim, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Ms. Wajiha Qamar, and Ahmed Hussain Deharr, MNAs. The meeting was also attended by Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Commerce, and Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, MNA.