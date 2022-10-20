Share:

Islamabad - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking withdrawal of its appeals against PPP Co-chairperson and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari’s acquittal in four corruption references. A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan was scheduled to conduct hearing of these appeals today. The anti-graft watchdog said in its application that only photocopies of the documents are on record in the references against Zardari and therefore, further prosecution is impossible. The NAB submitted four separate applications in the IHC to withdraw appeals against Zardari’s acquittal by the accountability court in the SGS and Cotecna, Ursus Tractors, Polo Ground and ARY Gold References and adopted the stance that only photocopies of the documents are on record against the former president. It also mentioned that the available documents are not in accordance with the law of evidence. It stated that further prosecution on the appeals is an impossible task and therefore, to meet the requirements of justice, the court should allow NAB to withdraw the appeals against Zardari’s acquittal. The two cases ARY Gold reference and Ursus Tractors were filed in the years 2000 and 2001 while the accountability court issued its verdict to acquit the PPP co-chairman on December 12, 2014. Similarly, Zardari was acquitted by the accountability court in the Cotecna and SGS references on November 24, 2015. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) resume hearing in NAB appeal against trial court’s verdict for acquitting the PPP’s co-chairman from the corruption references including SGS Cotecna, Polo Ground, Ursus tractors and ARY import of gold in two references pertaining to polo ground and Ursus Tractors. Earlier, the NAB had stated in its appeal that the trial court had no power to acquit the accused in corruption case. The anti-graft body had challenged the acquittal of Zardari by the accountability court in four references in 2014 and 2015. NAB had moved the IHC through its prosecutor general and challenged the AC decision in which it had acquitted Zardari in four corruption references including ARY Gold, SGS, polo ground and Ursus tractors corruption references. In the application, NAB had cited Zardari as respondent and pleaded the court to declare the said verdicts of AC as null and void. The NAB prosecutor had also requested the court to permit them to produce witnesses and evidence against Zardari before the court in this matter. In two corruption references of polo ground and Ursus tractors, the Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad had acquitted former President Asif Ali Zadrdari in two corruption cases as the NAB failed to give any proof and produce any witness. The court announced the verdict saying the accused had not been proven guilty so far. It further stated that evidence against the former president was not sufficient for further proceedings. The counsel for the former president had contended before the court that the main accused in these references had already been acquitted, so a co-accused could not be tried and should be acquitted under the NAB Ordinance, 1999. The NAB requested the high court to declare the decision of the trial court null and void, submitting that it had given the decision in haste without assessing the gravity of the offence of the accused. The NAB prosecutor contended that the court’s decision was based on presumptions and conjectures which had no value in the eyes of the law. Therefore, he prayed to the court to set aside the said judgment of AC which exonerated former President Asif Ali Zardari from the charges of corruption in these two references. The prosecutor further prayed to the court that the accused may be sentenced in accordance with the law and for the larger interest of justice as overwhelming evidence is available against him. The NAB also highlighted in the appeal that the LHC’s deputy registrar judicial in a letter dated Feb 19, 2000, explicitly stated that Ehtesab Bench sent the original record and all the related documents to the Supreme Court in another appeal filed by the accused seeking acquittal in this case. However, instead of summoning the original record from the superior judiciary, the trial court opted to reject the appeal. The prosecutor adopted that without summoning the original record and documents from the apex court, the accountability court proceeded to pass the acquittal order on an application moved by the accused under Section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) which empowers the trial court to exonerate the accused at any stage. The polo ground reference was built upon the construction of a polo ground along with ancillary works at the Prime Minister House, which NAB said were illegal and in violation of the rights and privileges that were afforded to Zardari. The reference filed in 2000 alleged that the polo ground at the Prime Minister House was constructed during the second tenure of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on the verbal orders of her husband Asif Ali Zardari to CDA chairmen Saeed Mehdi and Shafi Sehwani at an estimated cost of Rs52.29 million. The NAB in the reference nominated the two former CDA chairmen as the principal accused. It was alleged that both the former CDA chiefs got sheds constructed and carried out landscaping in a portion of the Prime Minister House and converted it into a polo ground. Another reference, which pertains to the Ursus tractors deal, alleged misappropriation in the purchase of 5,900 Russian and Polish tractors for the Awami Tractor Scheme. The court had acquitted the co-accused, Nawab Yousuf Talpur and AH Kango. The Ursus tractors purchase deal allegedly caused a loss of Rs268.3 million to ADBP and Rs1.67 billion to the State Bank of Pakistan. In the appeals against acquittal of Zardari in the SGS and Cotecna and ARY import of gold corruption cases, the NAB had requested the high court to declare the decision of the trial court null and void and submitting that it had given the decision in haste without assessing the gravity of the offence of the accused. The NAB prosecutor contended that the court’s decision was based on presumptions and conjectures which had no value in the eyes of the law. Therefore, he prayed to the court to set aside the impugned order dated November 24, 2015 in which the judge exonerated former President Asif Ali Zardari from the charges of using official position for monetary benefits in the 1998 SGS and Cotecna corruption reference. The prosecutor further prayed to the court that the accused may be sentenced in accordance with the law and for the larger interest of justice as overwhelming evidence is available against him. SGS-Cotecna reference pertains to the award of pre-shipment contracts in which the accused had allegedly received six per cent kickback. The court said that the former Federal Board of Revenue chairman AR Siddiqui had already been acquitted in the case and questioned prolonging the case against co-accused Asif Zardari. In its decision, the NAB court said the accountability body was unable to provide solid evidence and that the documents presented in court were incomplete and in the form of photocopies rather than original documents