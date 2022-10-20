Share:

LAHORE-Nestlé Pakistan has announced its nine-month results for 2022, recording a revenue of Rs 121.0 billion, an increase of 20.5% compared to the same period last year. The results were shared during the Board of Directors’ meeting at its head office.

The high growth was driven by normalization of economic activities and strong demand generation activities that were supported by new launches. It was further complemented by portfolio mix and pricing management. The operating profit also improved, as a result of sales growth, favorable product mix and tighter control on fixed costs.

Looking to the future, the company remains cautiously optimistic considering the impact on consumer purchasing power of continuing inflation and the recent devastating floods.