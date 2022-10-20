Share:

GWADAR - Mekran di­vision Commissioner Syed Faseel Ahmed has said Fisheries Depart­ment was utilising all abilities to thwart illegal fishing and for the welfare of fishermen. “Fisheries De­partment would take strict disciplin­ary action against the officers and officials of Fisheries Department if found involved in illegal fishing,” these views were expressed by him while presiding over a meeting held here on Wednesday regarding steps to be taken to thwart illegal fishing and adopt measures for the welfare of fishermen in Gwadar. He said that since ban had been imposed on ille­gal fishing in coastal area of Gwadar, therefore, no one would be permit­ted to defy the ban. The meeting was attended, inter alia, by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Zakir Ali Baloch, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Hamood-ur-Rehman.