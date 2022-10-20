Share:

With ifs and buts Ishaq Dar says Pakistan considering oil import from Russia n ‘There is good news for Pakistan’ about FATF decision n Hopes inflation will start coming down in weeks.

ISLAMABAD - Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Wednesday an­nounced that they gov­ernment would import oil from Russia and also clar­ified that Pakistan is not going to default, which was averted by the incum­bent government after taking tough decisions at very high political cost.

“I want to give message to markets through this conference no need to get nervous, we are back to business and we will ar­range everything. Noth­ing is to worry (about),” Fi­nance Minister said while addressing the All Paki­stan Chartered Accoun­tant Conference. He made it clear that Pakistan would not default as the govern­ment has averted the de­fault by taking tough deci­sions at very high political cost. However, he said that country is facing serious challenges. “Market should not need to worry, no prob­lem will arise,” he added.

Later, talking to the me­ dia, the finance minister re­vealed that Pakistan is consid­ering importing oil from Russia. He said that Pakistan could im­port oil from Russia if it is avail­able at lower rate on which In­dia is importing. He further said that Pakistan has also tak­en United States on board on importing petroleum products from Russia. US has not shown any concern on it, he added.

Ishaq Dar said that there was good news for Pakistan but he did not want to reveal the news before the FATF decision that is likely in next couple of days. He said that Pakistan had com­pleted its homework regarding FATF (Financial Action Task Force). He hoped that the in­flation will start coming down in the coming weeks. Inflation has increased due to the eco­nomic policies of the previous government.

The minister once again clari­fied that actual value of dollar is below Rs200. The current dollar value is artificial, which would fall below Rs200. The State Bank of Pakistan would fulfill its responsibility to overcome the dollar’s rates, he added. He also clarified that Pakistan would not seek debt restructur­ing from Paris Club creditor na­tions. “We will pay the bonds on time,” he said adding that we are not extending the bond maturi­ty. “Pakistan’s $1 billion worth of Eurobond will mature in De­cember as scheduled and be paid on time,” Dar said.

To a question, he replied if he is not free to make decisions re­lated to the economy, he will not accept this challenge. He asked if there are two choices between state or politics, the priority should be the state. “If the country is there, there may be politics. If there is no county where there would be politics?”

Talking about financing needs, Finance Minister said that Paki­stan requires around $34 bil­lion during current fiscal year to repay previous loans and fi­nancing of current account defi­cit. He vowed that the govern­ment would work hard to fulfill these sovereign guarantees of the country.

Ishaq Dar further said that Pakistan had deep challenges which were further increased by devastating floods. The coun­try’s losses due to floods stood at above $30 billion. The coun­try needs around $16.5 billion for rehabilitation of flood af­fected areas. He thanked the in­ternational community for the support provided to Pakistan during this difficult time. He re­minded that Pakistan will now have to prepare a long-term strategy to build climate resil­ient infrastructure as people have seen how infrastructure was washed away. He said that Pakistan’s greenhouse gas emis­sions are around 3% of global carbon emissions.

Dar said that France’s govern­ment had already offered to host a multi-donor conference which will be led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Unit­ed Nation General Secretary An­tonio Guterres and French Pres­ident Emmanuel Macron. “We are not begging, but everybody knows it is not our fault and all generous support would be welcomed,” he commented.

He further added that during the tenure of Nawaz league, Pa­kistan’s progress in all fields was optimal. He said that we have to take rigorous step for economic development, and we have already taken several steps for the development of country fragile economy.

He said that the PML(N) gov­ernment had put economy on growth path in its previous ten­ure and it was predicted that it would be become 18th big economy, leaving behind Can­ada and Italy. However, it had not done due to the political in­terest of some parties. He said, had the political parties joined the hands together, the coun­try would have achieved target of becoming 18th economy by 2026, however due to political instability, it stands at 54th po­sition now.

He said that PML(N) assumed power in 2013 at a time when the country was facing serious macroeconomic challenges and it was predicted to be going in default in six to seven months. However, the government fixed the problems and took the economy towards growth. The whole world acknowledged the progress at that time while the country’s ratings went up, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was recorded at 4 percent and food inflation at 2 percent. The country had sta­ble currency around Rs104 in parity with dollar and had re­serves of around $26 billion. We have fulfilled our prom­ise to reduce power load shed­ding, earlier the country was facing 18 hours load shedding, he further added. He said that for the economic development we have to make consensus on charter of economy.