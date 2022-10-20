LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed four bills returned to it by the Punjab governor for review. Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja told the House that four bills including Punjab Local Government Bill 2021, Punjab Occupational Safety and Health Amendment Bill 2020, Punjab Seed Corporation Amendment Bill 2022, the Factories Amendment Bill 2022 and the Forest Amendment Bill 2022 were approved by the House in the last session and were sent to the Punjab governor for assent. “However, the governor has sent back the bills without passing them. Now all the above bills are being presented again in the assembly”, he said and presented all the above bills in the assembly which were passed by majority vote. The Opposition lodged a protest for passing the bills without taking into consideration the points raised by the governor. Speaker Sibtain Khan directed the departments concerned to take the Opposition into confidence on the bills. The Assembly also passed Punjab Ehsaas Programme Bill 2022 with majority vote. Later, Punjab Minister Ali Afzal Sahi presented a resolution condemning the arrest of Senator Azam Khan Swati. “The House strongly condemns the brutal physical and mental violence committed by the government”, said the resolution which further stated that the imported government had unleashed state oppression on Azam Khan Swati. “His rights as parliamentarian are also being violated. Freedom of expression is an integral part of any civilized society. The imported government is doing this only to stop the real freedom march, but this dark night of oppression is about to end and under the leadership of Mr. Imran Khan, the nation is closer to freedom from the outdated system”, the resolution said. The resolution demanded of the federal government to withdraw ‘false and baseless’ cases against him and release him immediately. Also, Punjab Minister for Food Hasnain Bahadur Dreshk presented a resolution against the federal government for not allowing Punjab to import wheat. Speaker Mohammad Sibtain Khan adjourned the meeting till 3 pm (today).
Staff Reporter
October 20, 2022
