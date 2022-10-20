Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed four bills returned to it by the Punjab governor for review. Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja told the House that four bills including Punjab Lo­cal Government Bill 2021, Punjab Occupational Safety and Health Amendment Bill 2020, Punjab Seed Corpora­tion Amendment Bill 2022, the Factories Amendment Bill 2022 and the Forest Amendment Bill 2022 were approved by the House in the last session and were sent to the Punjab governor for assent. “However, the governor has sent back the bills without passing them. Now all the above bills are being presented again in the assembly”, he said and presented all the above bills in the assembly which were passed by majority vote. The Opposition lodged a protest for passing the bills without taking into consideration the points raised by the gover­nor. Speaker Sibtain Khan di­rected the departments con­cerned to take the Opposition into confidence on the bills. The Assembly also passed Punjab Ehsaas Programme Bill 2022 with majority vote. Later, Punjab Minister Ali Af­zal Sahi presented a resolu­tion condemning the arrest of Senator Azam Khan Swati. “The House strongly con­demns the brutal physical and mental violence commit­ted by the government”, said the resolution which further stated that the imported gov­ernment had unleashed state oppression on Azam Khan Swati. “His rights as parlia­mentarian are also being violated. Freedom of expres­sion is an integral part of any civilized society. The import­ed government is doing this only to stop the real freedom march, but this dark night of oppression is about to end and under the leadership of Mr. Imran Khan, the nation is closer to freedom from the outdated system”, the resolu­tion said. The resolution de­manded of the federal gov­ernment to withdraw ‘false and baseless’ cases against him and release him imme­diately. Also, Punjab Minister for Food Hasnain Bahadur Dreshk presented a reso­lution against the federal government for not allow­ing Punjab to import wheat. Speaker Mohammad Sibtain Khan adjourned the meet­ing till 3 pm (today).