BRISBANE-The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Pakistan was abandoned due to rain as only 22.2 overs could be bowled in total during the game at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday. Only Afghanistan got to play the entire quota of 20 overs with their captain Mohammad Nabi delivering a 37-ball 51. Nabi’s half-century came at a crucial juncture for the Afghans as when the captain came into bat, they were 48/4 by the eighth over. During his 37-ball stay, Nabi smashed five boundaries and a six to help Afghanistan post a par total of 154/6.

Nabi crucially added 72 runs for the seventh wicket with Usman Ghani, who scored 32 runs off 20 balls. Their performances down the order once again exposed the fallacies of Pakistan bowling in the death overs as Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, who ripped through the Afghan top-order, went for aplenty at the end. Chasing 155, Pakistan’s innings lasted just 14 balls with inform openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan at the crease. Rizwan, in particular, had a hard time during his eight-ball innings as he couldn’t score and was troubled by the swing generated by Fazalhaq Farooqui.

Scores in brief

AFGHANISTAN 154/6 in 20 overs (Mohammad Nabi 51*, Usman Ghani 32*; Shaheen Afridi 2-29, Haris Rauf 2-34) vs PAKISTAN 19 for no loss in 2.2 overs (Babar Azam 6*). Match was abandoned due to rain.