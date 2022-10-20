Share:

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday that the politics of Pakistan is circling around a key appointment.

Taking to Twitter, Rashid said that the partnership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is about to break.

Former Interior Minister Rashid while taking a dig at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stated that the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar must consult the PM before dealing with China and Russia as he (PM Shehbaz) is just a showpiece. While hinting at the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said that all the decisions and contacts are made from London.

He further added that the things will be clear in 10 to 15 days.