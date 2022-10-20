Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan has signed a Debt Service Suspension Agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), amounting to deferment of payment of loans worth $172 million, under the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) framework.

This amount, initially repayable between July and December 2021, will now be repaid over a period of six years (including one-year grace period) in semi-annual instalments. The GOP has already signed agreements with JICA for suspension of USD 506 million. Due to the support extended by the development partners of Pakistan, the G-20 DSSI has provided the fiscal space which was necessary to deal with the urgent health and economic needs of Pakistan.

The total amount of debt that has been suspended under the DSSI framework, covering the period from May 2020 to December 2021, stands at USD 3,686 million. Pakistan has already concluded and signed 102 agreements with 21 bilateral creditors for the deferment of its debt repayments under the G-20 DSSI, amounting to suspension and deferment of almost USD 3,441 million. The signing of above-mentioned agreements brings this total to USD 3,613 million. Negotiations for remaining agreements to be signed under the G-20 DSSI are ongoing.

Prior to this, both governments agreed on the first debt deferral amounting to $370 million on April 27, 2021 and the second debt deferral amounting to $200 million on October 22, 2021, under the same initiative. The total amount of deferred debt has reached $730 million, which will widen the fiscal space for the government of Pakistan to restore its economy affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the flood disaster. The concessional loans, subject to debt deferral, have been utilized for infrastructure development such as roads, tunnels, power plants and grids, irrigation, water supply, and drainage facilities in Pakistan from the early 1990s to the mid-2010s. These concessional loans have favorable conditions for Pakistan in terms of low interest rate, as well as long grace and repayment period. Under the last agreement, repayments for the debt and interest due between July 1 and December 31, 2021 will be rescheduled after June 15, 2023.