Share:

Pakistan urges United Nations Communication for more efforts to shine a spotlight on the climate crisis.

This was stated by Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram while speaking in the General Debate of the Fourth Committee on Questions related to Information”, Fourth Committee, 11th meeting - General Assembly, 77th session as Chair of G77 and China.

He said that as the world has entered a climate emergency, a key communications priority for the Department must be to highlight the challenges of climate change” said Ambassador Munir Akram.

He urged the Global communications department to take appropriate measures to enhance world public awareness about reinforcing multilateralism, unprecedented humanitarian crises, and needs in the world, in particular, strategic coordination in humanitarian relief, especially in natural disasters.

On behalf of the Group, he also insisted on a need for the communication messages from the United Nations to be accurate, reliable, and impartial.

While taking note of the United Nations Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech, and of the United Nations Guidance Note on Addressing and Countering COVID-19-related Hate Speech, the Group encouraged the Department of Global Communications to address hate speech narratives and to promote tolerance, non-discrimination, pluralism and freedom of opinion and expression, in order to assure that the key messages are spread in an equitable basis and targeting all peoples.

He urged the DGC to intensify its support for the efforts of the United Nations System to fight against disinformation. He also reiterated Group’s call for increased focus on the dissemination of factual, timely, targeted, clear, accessible, multilingual, and science-based information on all platforms.

G77 commended the Department for its continued efforts in raising awareness of the work and activities of the United Nations.

The group also commended the Department of Global Communication’s ‘efforts to support the United Nations agenda on issues such as sustainable development, peace and security, and human rights.

He urged the DGC to continue to support and strengthen the UN information centers and carry out the rationalization process of such centers in consultation with all concerned Member States.