The real threat to whales is whaling, which has endangered many whale species.

–Dave Barry

People have been whaling for thousands of years. In fact, the Norwegians were the first to start hunting whales as early as 4000 years ago, but some scientists expect that the Japanese were doing it much earlier. Traditions varied across geographic locations; the Inuit dominated the Arctic, Basque the Atlantic and Japanese the Pacific Oceans. Whales provided material goods and each part was used. The meat, skin, blubber and organs were eaten as an important source of protein, fats, vitamins and minerals. Baleen was woven into baskets and used as a fishing line. In some warmer climates, it was also used as a roofing material. The bones were primarily used for toolmaking and carving ceremonial items like masks. Their excessive use and consumption made it part of certain cultural identities as well.