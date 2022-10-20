Shehbaz Sharif terms completion of CPEC projects within stipulated time as national priority n PM calls for national plan on construction
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is set to enter the next business-to-business (B2B) mode after the productive government-level phase.
Chairing a review meeting on CPEC, the prime minister said the government had rejuvenated the multi-billion dollar project that faced hiatus during the previous government.
The meeting focused on infrastructure projects, particularly Main Line-1 (ML-1), Karachi Circular Railway and Karakoram Highway. The project related to the production of 10,000-megawatt electricity from solar and wind sources also came under discussion.
Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was about to witness an industrial boom with the restoration of CPEC projects. He welcomed the interest of Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan’s solar projects.
The prime minister said the ML-1 rail project would play an important role in the strengthening of the national economy by connecting the country’s ports with China and Central Asia. He termed the ML-1 project the ‘backbone’ of the country with high prospects of progress.
The meeting was attended by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Salik Hussain, Syed Naveed Qamar, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Syed Murtaza Mehmood and Tariq Bashir Cheema, Adviser to the PM Ahad Cheema, Min ister of State for Petroleum Dr Musaddik Malik, special assistants Tariq Fatemi, Zafaruddin Mehmood, Jahanzeb Khan and Syed Fahad Hussain, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ahsan Afzal, Badar Shehbaz and senior officials. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah joined the meeting through video link.
‘PAKISTAN CLIMATE CHANGE COUNCIL’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who made history by chairing the first meeting of Pakistan Climate Change Council (PCCC), in a major decision regarding the rehabilitation of flood affected people and to avoid environmental dangers in future, Wednesday directed to devise a national plan for the construction of houses and infrastructure that could withstand climate change effects. He also directed to propose measures for adopting the housing and construction styles as per climate changes and formulating a strategy in coordination with the federal and provincial governments to tackle the environmental issues timely and on permanent basis. Pakistan Climate Change Council was established on the pattern of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) with all the federal and provincial stakeholders on board.
The prime minister besides directing to make PCCC a fully functional institution also called for formulating a comprehensive national plan to identify the climate change dangers in future. In that regard, he directed to constitute a committee of experts for the preparation of comprehensive plan.
The prime minister referred to the recent devastation caused by climate change induced floods in Sindh and Balochistan and said that despite less than 1 percent share in carbon emissions, Pakistan was among the top 10 climate change effected countries. He said that without forgetting this devastation, they had to prepare for future and rehabilitation of the flood affected people. The Climate Change Council had a vital role in that respect, he added.
The prime minister said that the focus should be on identification of dangers, provision of resources, and improvement in capacity of damage assessment. Work should also be done on how to avoid dangers, get the masses prepared and train the administration, he stressed. The prime minister said with the area of Sindh delta dried due to climate change and the need to protect Pakistan from the danger of severe drought, meaures should be proposed as per the experts’ opinion. He also called for proposals to check the incidents of wildfire. Proposals should also be presented for the protection from severe monsoon rains and three times melting of glaciers.
MINISTERS, MNAS FROM MERGED TRIBAL AREAS MEET PM
Meanwhile, federal ministers and members of the National Assembly from the merged tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.
Among those who met the prime minister included Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi, Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Muhammad Jamaluddin.
During the meeting, they discussed the development works in their respective constituencies as well as the overall political situation in the country.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting.