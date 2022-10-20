Share:

Shehbaz Sharif terms completion of CPEC projects within stipulated time as national priority n PM calls for national plan on construction

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if Wednesday said the Chi­na-Pakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC) is set to enter the next business-to-business (B2B) mode after the produc­tive government-level phase.

Chairing a review meeting on CPEC, the prime minister said the government had re­juvenated the multi-billion dollar project that faced hia­tus during the previous gov­ernment.

The meeting focused on in­frastructure projects, par­ticularly Main Line-1 (ML-1), Karachi Circular Railway and Karakoram Highway. The project related to the pro­duction of 10,000-megawatt electricity from solar and wind sources also came un­der discussion.

Shehbaz Sharif said Paki­stan was about to witness an industrial boom with the res­toration of CPEC projects. He welcomed the interest of Chi­nese companies to invest in Pakistan’s solar projects.

The prime minister said the ML-1 rail project would play an important role in the strengthening of the nation­al economy by connecting the country’s ports with China and Central Asia. He termed the ML-1 project the ‘back­bone’ of the country with high prospects of progress.

The meeting was attend­ed by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, fed­eral ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sa­lik Hussain, Syed Naveed Qa­mar, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Syed Murtaza Mehmood and Tariq Bashir Cheema, Adviser to the PM Ahad Cheema, Min­ ister of State for Petroleum Dr Musaddik Malik, special assis­tants Tariq Fatemi, Zafaruddin Mehmood, Jahanzeb Khan and Syed Fahad Hussain, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ahsan Afzal, Badar Shehbaz and senior officials. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah joined the meeting through video link.

‘PAKISTAN CLIMATE CHANGE COUNCIL’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who made history by chairing the first meeting of Pakistan Climate Change Council (PCCC), in a major decision regarding the rehabilitation of flood affected people and to avoid environmental dangers in future, Wednes­day directed to devise a national plan for the construction of houses and infrastructure that could withstand climate change effects. He also directed to propose measures for adopting the housing and construction styles as per climate changes and for­mulating a strategy in coordination with the federal and pro­vincial governments to tackle the environmental issues timely and on permanent basis. Pakistan Climate Change Council was established on the pattern of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) with all the federal and provincial stakeholders on board.

The prime minister besides directing to make PCCC a fully functional institution also called for formulating a comprehen­sive national plan to identify the climate change dangers in fu­ture. In that regard, he directed to constitute a committee of ex­perts for the preparation of comprehensive plan.

The prime minister referred to the recent devastation caused by climate change induced floods in Sindh and Balochistan and said that despite less than 1 percent share in carbon emissions, Pakistan was among the top 10 climate change effected coun­tries. He said that without forgetting this devastation, they had to prepare for future and rehabilitation of the flood affected people. The Climate Change Council had a vital role in that re­spect, he added.

The prime minister said that the focus should be on identifica­tion of dangers, provision of resources, and improvement in ca­pacity of damage assessment. Work should also be done on how to avoid dangers, get the masses prepared and train the admin­istration, he stressed. The prime minister said with the area of Sindh delta dried due to climate change and the need to protect Pakistan from the danger of severe drought, meaures should be proposed as per the experts’ opinion. He also called for propos­als to check the incidents of wildfire. Proposals should also be presented for the protection from severe monsoon rains and three times melting of glaciers.

MINISTERS, MNAS FROM MERGED TRIBAL AREAS MEET PM

Meanwhile, federal ministers and members of the National Assembly from the merged tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

Among those who met the prime minister included Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi, Minister for Reli­gious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Muhammad Jamaluddin.

During the meeting, they discussed the development works in their respective constituencies as well as the overall politi­cal situation in the country.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Planning Minister Ah­san Iqbal also attended the meeting.