Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan for changing his statement regarding the talks.

Addressing the event, PM Shehbaz Sharif lambasted the PTI chief, saying that when he (Imran) was in the government, he used to say that he would not shake hands with the opposition, but now he is ready to talk.

Launching youth development initiatives to enhance the skills of students across the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz said “Youth form a major part of our population and we need to take these initiatives to equip our young minds with modern education and skills. The development and survival of Pakistan depend on the development of our youth.”

These initiatives include 2,000 internships for young engineers, 20 Underdeveloped Districts Transformation Programme, 250 Mini Sports Complex Initiative, Pakistan Innovation Fund, and 75 National Top Talent Scholarships Programme.