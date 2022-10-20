Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has urged all provincial governments to cooperate with the federal government beyond all political affiliations to mitigate the sufferings of flood affected people of the country.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of National Flood Response and Coordination Centre in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said as wheat sowing season begins, therefore seeds will be provided to farmers of flood hit areas.

He said that federal and provincial governments will bear the cost at fifty percent share each. He added that NDMA is procuring very good quality seeds.

He said provincial governments of Sindh and Balochistan have selected districts where they need federal government's relief but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have refused to accept this.

The Prime Minister urged the two provincial governments to cooperate with federal government so that no shortage of wheat occurs.

He said the federal government is not allowing private sector to import wheat because it wants to save every penny of the national exchequer.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government was filling the gap between wheat supply and demand caused during last four years. He made it clear that nobody will be allowed to misuse this calamitous situation and earn profits or do hoardings.

He said distribution of cash relief assistance amount among families of those who died, injured or were affected in any other way during floods is underway in a transparent manner.

The Prime Minister said other essential items like tents, medicines, food packages, water and mosquito nets have been distributed across the country as per the requirement of every flood affected area.

He said China is to provide us high quality winter tents for upcoming cold weather.