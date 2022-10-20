Share:

ISLAMABAD-The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Shehzad Town police arrested Shahnawaz Ameer’s mother after a court cancelled her bail in daughter-in-law Sarah Inam’s murder case here on Wednesday.

Police apprehended Samina Shah, the mother of prime suspect Shahnawaz Ameer, after Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheikh Sohail rejected her bail application. When the court took up Sarah Inam murder case, Samina Shah along with her counsel, investigators of HIU of Police Station Shehzad Town and Rao Abdul Rehman, the prosecutor appeared before the court. Rao Abdul Rehman argued that Samina Shah was named as an accused because of her statements, saying all of her excuses were baseless.

He mentioned that Samina failed to escape as the maid came to know about the crime. The complainant’s counsel prayed before the court not to grant bail to the suspect. After completion of the arguments of both parties, ASJ Sheikh Sohail rejected her pre-arrest bail further. Earlier, the court had extended pre-arrest bail of Samina Shah as she appeared before the court with her lawyer.

The case record was produced before the court by the investigation officer. Also a court had discharged Ayaz Ameer in the murder case as police found no evidence against him. The prime suspect Shahnawaz Ameer is still being grilled by police. Canadian national Sarah Inam was allegedly killed by her husband Shahnawaz Ameer. Police had arrested the killer on the spot and recovered body of Sarah Inam from a farmhouse owned by Shahnawaz Ameer.