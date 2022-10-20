Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police, Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday paid tribute to the cop martyred during an exchange of firing with alleged street criminals. Police Constable Nihal s/o Zia-ul-Haq who was posted in Shaheen Force, was killed in an encounter with street criminals in Pak Colony area, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police. The Karachi Police chief directed the officers concerned to ensure earliest arrest of involved culprits.