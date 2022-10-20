Share:

NAWABSHAH - In order to register FIR and communicate the activities of criminals to police, the police department has introduced the latest technology system in this regard. The new technology provides the opportunity to register FIR on Twitter, whatsapp and facebook while sitting at home. Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Irfan Ali Baloch disclosed that in order to make Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze districts safe cities, police department has established victims’ support units. He said that the general public now using the latest technology could inform police through Twitter, whatsapp and facebook. The police department after investigation of the incident would inform police officials and the FIR would be registered with information to the concerned person. DIG said that the step was taken to establish the link of friendship between police and public and to end the atmosphere of fear against police. DIG said that concerned officials of all police stations would monitor the information coming in groups and resolve the genuine issues of the public. He vowed that negligent police officials or staff would not be pardoned at any cost.