Rawalpindi-Sadiqabad police on Wednesday recovered a one and half year-old-baby girl two days after she was kidnapped from a market nearby her house in Sadiqabad.

The baby girl was recovered after carrying out a door-to-door search operation by the police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies.

Police also held the kidnapper namely Kiran, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari has reunited the baby girl with parents during a ceremony attended by SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, SP Rawal Division Babar Javed Joya, ASPs of New Town and City, SHO PS Sadiqabad SI Ch Shafqat and raiding team.

According to police spokesman, seven-year-old cousin of Farishta, the kidnapped baby, had taken her to a nearby shop for buying sweets. He said the kidnapper, who was neighbour of the baby girl, appeared from somewhere by covering her face with a mask and snatched Farishta from her cousin. After kidnapping the baby girl, Kiran managed to flee from the scene, he said. He added police launched search operation and obtained CCTV footage of the area after receiving complaint from father of the missing baby.

“Police found some clues about kidnapper through human intelligence and the CCTV footages and carried out a raid on a house where the girl was detained by the kidnapper,” he said adding that the abducted girl was recovered and the kidnapper was held on the spot.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari had handed over the missing girl to her parents in a ceremony wherein the victim family thanked the boss of Rawalpindi police and his team.

The CPO said that he was very glad after recovering the kidnapped girl and arresting the abductor.

He said that police are fully prepared to guard the lives and property of the citizens.