During a federal cabinet meeting that took place on Tuesday, measures were discussed and approved to halt the recurring line losses and put an end to corruption in the power sector. As per reports, the cabinet has approved the expansion of the current installation of advanced meters project from Islamabad to other parts of the country to overcome the issue of line losses which stood at seven percent.

In addition to line losses, however, there are other issues such as power theft, recovery of bills, and problems relating to recoveries from the feeders running into losses. Therefore, the plan to reform the sector will be focusing on the appointments in Discos, action against corrupt officials in the power division, measures to reduce theft and line losses, and low-cost solar energy initiatives.

However, it appears that we are still missing the larger picture and are going for the lowest-hanging fruit. Employing well-reputed officers should not be part of a “change agenda” in this day and age, given how critical the problem is.

Dismayed by the number of line losses taking place, PM Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the formation of a committee headed by the Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif to devise a plan and submit recommendations for reforms in power distribution companies. The hope is that this is not just like any other committee and that the members go beyond simplistic incremental changes. Steps such as transitioning the existing power units to solar energy during the day instead of using imported fuel are well and good, but the situation requires us to look toward the future and introduce substantial structural reforms.

If reform is being pursued, the goal should be to make the power sector future-proof by making it green and sustainable. At present only four percent of Pakistan’s energy comes from renewable sources (solar, wind, and bagasse). There is a lot of work that needs to be done if we are to meet our target of producing 20 to 30 percent of Pakistan’s total energy from alternate sources by 2030. The committee has an opportunity to recommend drastic measures which Pakistan needs desperately. If we lack the resources to pursue such an ambitious reform agenda, then we must look for international support in line with the climate adaptation agenda, but we do not have the luxury of doing the bare minimum anymore.