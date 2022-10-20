Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and lawyer Aitzaz was invited to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During a press conference in Lahore, PTI leader Farrukh Habib invited Aitzaz Ahsan to join the party, saying, “He is a role model for political workers.”

“Aitzaz Ahsan openly disagrees with his party’s decision while no one can dare to disagree in PPP and PML-N,” he said.

Farrukh Habib said that if Aitzaz Ahsan wanted to join PTI, he could come. “For every good person, we have opened our gates,” he added.

A day prior, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of a contempt of court petition against PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan for his statement about state institutions.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that if Pakistan Bar Council or any other bar has doubts about this court's impartiality, then why should the court pay attention to an "irresponsible" statement of any person.

Captain (retired) Mohammad Safdar — the husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz — last week filed a contempt of court plea in the IHC against the PPP stalwart for "defaming" his acquittal.

The PPP leader last week alleged that the establishment helped the Sharif family clear the cases of corruption against them.

The PPP leader, apart from alleging that the establishment helped the PML-N leaders, said that the cases against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam were open-and-shut and their conviction was evident.