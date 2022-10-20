Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party is active to placate the Muttahida Qaumi Movement after the MQM complained to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the non-fulfillment of the promises made during the no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The MQM had played a key role to remove the Imran Khan government this year as it supported the motion led by the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz. Convincing the MQM to support the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, the PPP had made some promises with the MQM including making Karachi Mayor from the party. One of the key promises of appointing a Governor from the MQM in the Sindh province has already been met. The PPP had invited the MQM to join the Sindh government which was not agreed by the MQM. PPP sources told The Nation that party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was recovering fast from illness and will use his influence to satisfy the MQM. “The PPP stands by the promises with the MQM and most of them have been met. We even invited them to join the Sindh government,” said a close aide of the PPP leadership. He said the MQM was key ally of the coalition government and the PPP accepts their status. “Their (MQM’s) Governor is already in the office and we will seriously consider all their demands,” he added. PPP’s Federal Minister for Health Qadir Patel said the coalition government was stable and all the allies were united. “Imran Khan should be careful in his rhetoric against Asif Ali Zardari. He may have to apologize to Asif Ali Zardari,” Patel said. He said Asif Ali Zardari will decide the political future of Imran Khan. “Imran Khan has just been defeated by a Jiyala (PPP worker). He will face Jiyalas in the general elections,” he maintained. PPP leader Palwasha Khan said there was no threat to the coalition government. “The allies are united in the government. Imran Khan’s attempts will go in vain. Asif Ali Zardari has been honourably acquitted after facing the cases in the courts. The elections will be held on time,” she said. The lawmaker said the Pakistan Tehrik- e-Insaf should worry about the political future of its leader who “has been caught red-handed in prohibited foreign funding.”