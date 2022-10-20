Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said amid the evolving global chal­lenges, the way forward for Pakistan was to outline a national strategy se­curing the domains of both traditional and non-traditional security including cyber warfare.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Global Strategic Threat and Response (GSTAR) 2022 conference on ‘Challenges and Opportuni­ties Evolving Global Order’, he said the renewed world order demanded sustainable conditions en­suring internal and external opportunities for all citizens for a prosperous future.

The international conference organized by the Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) – a think-tank founded by Pakistan Air Force (PAF), gathered former air chiefs, national and foreign strategic experts, researchers, diplomats and academia.

President Alvi highlighted that in the era of cy­ber security, metaphysics and artificial intelli­gence, the country needed to invest efforts in de­veloping capabilities to handle and manage data integration in areas of social importance.

He emphasized the need for fortifying the hy­brid firewall at the institutional level to prevent any operational disruption in vital fields, such as finance and defence.

The president stressed that the new world or­der required to be written on objectives of main­taining equality of humanity and achieving the goals of health, education and food for mankind.

He pointed out that democracies in the world were undermined by power lobbies and corpo­rate bodies to promote their vested interests in contrast to morality.

However, he said, Pakistan withstood the chal­lenge of morality by hosting around four million refugees on its soil for over 40 years.

The president said PAF had always been at the cutting edge of producing heroes and demon­strating an apt response while defending the country’s aerial frontiers.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu said to address the chal­lenge of cyber security, promoting national re­solve and institutional reforms was significant.

He said PAF was actively pursuing security ob­jectives as the world witnessed contemporary challenges of military and psychological warfare.

Emphasizing the importance of aerospace in­dustry, he announced the opening of Nation­al Operations Aerospace Centre in Kamra in the next five months.

The two-day conference will deliberate on top­ics including Pakistan’s geo-economics, region­al connectivity and aerospace security, emerging technologies and future warfare, strategic stabil­ity in South Asia and military applications of ar­tificial intelligence and cyber warfare.