ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday issued special instructions to the party lawmakers and ticket aspirants about preparations for the up-coming long march. PTI chief issued the instructions during his meeting with local party leaders and PTI members of National and provincial assemblies from Murree, Chakwal, Talagang, Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra. During the meeting, they discussed important issues including the country’s political situation, especially preparations for the Islamabad Long March. They briefed Khan on preparations regarding march at the local level. The local leaders expressed their gratitude to the PTI chairman for granting status of districts to Murree and Tala Gang.