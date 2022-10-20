LAHORE - A meeting of first in it’s nature towards Mineral Based industrialisation with the Large Scale Mining Licensees was chaired on Oct 18 by AsadUllah Faiz, Secretary MMD alongwith Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Industries for a friendly interaction on ease of development of mineral sector growth in Punjab.
Syed Ishtiaq Hussain Director General Mines and Minerals Punjab presented the current phase of initiatives and progressive review of the Licensees of Rock Salt Limestone and Silica Sand.
It was deliberated that Government of Punjab is committed to provide an investment friendly environment and ease of doing business for economic upliftment and employment generation for economic prosperity of Pakistan.
For this, Mines & Minerals Department has taken the lead for facilitating and promoting industries by ensuring early & speedy installation of industries of private sector.
This meeting was attended by 24 licensees. All concessioners were ensured of full support by both Secretary MMD and Secretary Industries. The licensees appreciated the unprecedented efforts of Mr. Asadullah Faiz, Secretary MMD and welcomed the steps being taken by the Government of Punjab.
The technical and administrative issued raised by the Mineral Concessionaires were deliberated and addressed at spot.
Secretary MMD further directed to hold a monthly follow up meeting with all large scale mines concessioners to update on their progress and build a strong linkage between Government and the industry for mutual benefit and speedy completion of the cement,glass and chemical/ value added industries