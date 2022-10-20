Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of first in it’s nature towards Mineral Based indus­trialisation with the Large Scale Mining Licensees was chaired on Oct 18 by AsadUllah Faiz, Secretary MMD alongwith Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secre­tary Industries for a friendly interaction on ease of develop­ment of mineral sector growth in Punjab.

Syed Ishtiaq Hussain Direc­tor General Mines and Minerals Punjab presented the current phase of initiatives and pro­gressive review of the Licens­ees of Rock Salt Limestone and Silica Sand.

It was deliberated that Gov­ernment of Punjab is commit­ted to provide an investment friendly environment and ease of doing business for economic upliftment and employment generation for economic pros­perity of Pakistan.

For this, Mines & Minerals Department has taken the lead for facilitating and promoting industries by ensuring early & speedy installation of indus­tries of private sector.

This meeting was attended by 24 licensees. All concessioners were ensured of full support by both Secretary MMD and Secre­tary Industries. The licensees appreciated the unprecedented efforts of Mr. Asadullah Faiz, Secretary MMD and welcomed the steps being taken by the Government of Punjab.

The technical and adminis­trative issued raised by the Min­eral Concessionaires were de­liberated and addressed at spot.

Secretary MMD further di­rected to hold a monthly fol­low up meeting with all large scale mines concessioners to update on their progress and build a strong linkage between Government and the industry for mutual benefit and speedy completion of the cement,glass and chemical/ value added in­dustries