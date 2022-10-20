Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Wednes­day launched the first Punjab dementia plan at a function held at his office where Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid presented the Punjab demen­tia plan book to him. The CM noted that interna­tional data about this disease was alarming and the disease was also spreading in the country. He said the elderly persons could not feel it as with increasing age, there is memory loss due to de­mentia. “Society should fulfill the responsibility to treat elderly people suffering from this disease “.

He said Punjab was the first province where a dementia plan has been introduced with the sup­port of WHO. He said that currently there were about four lakh dementia patients in Pakistan and the number was increasing day by day. “The wor­rying thing is that 90 percent of dementia patients are not diagnosed”, he said, adding that a dementia patient becomes a liability not only for the family but also for society. The Punjab government has become a part of this plan and it’s an example for other provinces to follow; the long march main­tained and added that dementia has not only be­come a global issue but it is also a concern for us at the national level. Parvez Elahi observed that ad­equate measures were needed to treat dementia so that the patient and his family could be supported. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, President of Al­zheimer Pakistan Zia H. Rizvi, secretary general Dr Hussain Jafri and others were also present. While talking to the media afterwards, the CM said that people would be fully sensitized about dementia. “Unfortunately, the N-League government has also suffered from dementia.

He said Punjab was Imran Khan’s own province and the Punjab government would support Imran Khan’s long march. Punjab would also treat them and give them medicine for free. I told the federal government six times that Punjab does not have wheat. The federal government has to pay the dues of 170 billion rupees to the Punjab govern­ment. This amount is the right of the people of Punjab and the province. The government of She­hbaz Sharif has withheld this amount”.