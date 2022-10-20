Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi on Thursday said that the Punjab government will not order wheat from the private sector.

Responding to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the issue of wheat, Moonis Elahi said, “Mian Sahib should stop playing with words. We are asking you to give us 100,000 tonnes of wheat through the two federal agencies PASCO or Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP).

Appealing to the federal government not to be dramatic, Moonis said that the Punjab government will have to pay for the wheat in return.