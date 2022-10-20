Share:

The Punjab education boards on Thursday announced the results of Intermediate Part II (Annual) Examination 2022 held this year.

All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, have released results on their respective websites.

Students can find out their intermediate results by visiting the websites of education boards.

Announcing the results, Lahore Board Chairman Prof Mirza Habib said 150,937 candidates appeared for the examination, while the passing ratio stood at 77.40pc.

Check Lahore inter results here

For BISE Multan results click here

Faisalabad intermediate students can find out their results here

Find out BISE Rawalpindi class 12 results here

Check BISE Sargodha Intermediate results here

BISE Gujranwala students can find out results here

DG Khan results https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk

Sahiwal 800292