Rain with wind and thunderstorm with snow over high mountains is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and upper Punjab during next twelve hours.

Isolated hailstorm is also expected during the period. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-five, Quetta ten, Gilgit twelve, Murree eight and Muzaffarabad fourteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Jammu, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula while cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thunderstorm is Srinagar, Leh, and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Shopian eight degree centigrade, Jammu nineteen, Leh zero, Pulwama and Baramula seven and Anantnag nine degree centigrade.