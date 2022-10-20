Share:

Sindh Rangers and police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an alleged hitman associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) in Karachi.

In a statement, Sindh Rangers spokesperson said the suspect identified as Waseem Javed aka Waseem Boss was arrested from Karachi’s Liaquatabad during a joint operation of the paramilitary forces and Sindh police.

The statement claimed that the suspect got militancy training in India, where the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) had trained him. The arrested alleged MQM-L terrorist was wanted in heinous crimes of killings, terrorism, extortion and others.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the custody of the arrested suspect. The statement further said Waseem Javed confessed his involvement in the terror activities in Karachi in 2013.

After the commencement of the 2013 operation in Karachi, Waseem fled the country, but was arrested on the tip-off as soon he returned to Karachi, the Rangers spokesperson said.

Earlier in August, Sindh Rangers had claimed that they raided and seized a heavy arms cache from a storage facility alleging it belonged to a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) terrorist.

A MQM-L terrorist hid this cache during Karachi’s operation against terrorism, Rangers spokesperson told media after the raid in New Karachi’s sector 5E.