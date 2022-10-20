Share:

LAHORE - Reshuffling continues in Pun­jab’s bureaucracy as 7 high rank government officials of grade 18 to 20 swap positions in the province. According to the official notification, Mem­ber (Judicial-VIII) Board of Revenue Punjab, Zia Ullah Ma­lik BS-20 has been transferred and placed as a Member Chief Minister’sInspection Team (CMIT)Punjab, post the transfer of the previous incumbent of the post Muhammad Yaqoob BS-20. Meanwhile after his transfer Muhammad Yaqoob has been posted in place of Zia Ullah Ma­lik as Member (Judicial-VIII) Board of Revenue Punjab.

Whereas, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Technical Edu­cation &Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Zaheer Abbas BS-19 has been trans­ferred with direction to report to S&GAD, enabling him to at­tend 32nd Senior Management Course (SMC). Meanwhile, on officiating basisDirector (De­velopment & Finance) Sahiwal, Ahmad Khawar Shahzad BS-19 has been transferred and post­ed on a post vacated by Zaheer Abbas as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA). On the other hand Vice Commissioner, Punjab Employ­ees Social Security Institution (PESSI), Tariq Mehmood BS-19, has been transferred with direc­tion to report to S&GAD for fur­ther orders.

After his transfer a officer on special duty, Mossawer Ahmad Khan BS-18 has placedon apost vacated by Tariq Mehmood, as Vice Commissioner, Punjab Em­ployees Social Security Institu­tion (PESSI).

APPOINTED

Chief Minister Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi has appointed Member Punjab Assembly Mus­rat Jamshaid Cheema as official spokesperson to Chief Minister Punjab with immediate effect.