LAHORE - Reshuffling continues in Punjab’s bureaucracy as 7 high rank government officials of grade 18 to 20 swap positions in the province. According to the official notification, Member (Judicial-VIII) Board of Revenue Punjab, Zia Ullah Malik BS-20 has been transferred and placed as a Member Chief Minister’sInspection Team (CMIT)Punjab, post the transfer of the previous incumbent of the post Muhammad Yaqoob BS-20. Meanwhile after his transfer Muhammad Yaqoob has been posted in place of Zia Ullah Malik as Member (Judicial-VIII) Board of Revenue Punjab.
Whereas, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Technical Education &Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Zaheer Abbas BS-19 has been transferred with direction to report to S&GAD, enabling him to attend 32nd Senior Management Course (SMC). Meanwhile, on officiating basisDirector (Development & Finance) Sahiwal, Ahmad Khawar Shahzad BS-19 has been transferred and posted on a post vacated by Zaheer Abbas as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA). On the other hand Vice Commissioner, Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), Tariq Mehmood BS-19, has been transferred with direction to report to S&GAD for further orders.
After his transfer a officer on special duty, Mossawer Ahmad Khan BS-18 has placedon apost vacated by Tariq Mehmood, as Vice Commissioner, Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI).
APPOINTED
Chief Minister Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi has appointed Member Punjab Assembly Musrat Jamshaid Cheema as official spokesperson to Chief Minister Punjab with immediate effect.