Islamabad - Riphah International University ranked #4 all over Pakistan and placed #601-800 worldwide in “Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2023.”

With continuous hard work and dedication towards contributing to the educational prospects, Riphah International University-RIU has proudly earned the 4th position among the 29 registered universities of Pakistan in the Times Higher Education, World University Ranking (THE WUR) 2023. The RIU has also scored the 601-800 position among the 1,799 international universities that are registered and selected by THE WHU from 104 countries worldwide. Moreover, the university also proudly achieved the highest worldwide ranking of 269 for “Citations.”

Riphah International University achieved this landmark recently when Times Higher Education announced the list of World University Ranking in which a total of 1799 universities from all over the world registered and completed its Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The World University Ranking is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measures an institution’s performance across five areas like Teaching (30%), Research (30%), Citations (30%), International Outlook (7.5%), and Industry Income (2.5%).

Riphah International University and its administration are determined to continue their efforts in developing its infrastructure to provide optimum educational facilities to the citizens of Pakistan. In the coming years, the university is also planning to expand its rigorous efforts in the education field by developing the research and innovative skills of the students by providing them with a technical and practical-based learning environment.