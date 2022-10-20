Share:

ISLAMABAD- Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by another Rs 1.16 against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 220.87 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 219.71. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 225.7 and Rs 228 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by 90 paisas and closed at Rs 217.29 against the last day’s closing of Rs 216.39. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.47, whereas an increase of 35 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 249.45 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 249.10. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 32 paisas and 30 paisas to close at Rs 60.13 and Rs 58.78 respectively.