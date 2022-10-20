ISLAMABAD - The Inquiry Committee, probing the October 13 power breakdown in the country, has held NTDC responsible saying that the use of dilapidated equipments and sub-standard work on towers connecting transmission line with Karachi’s nuclear power plants K-2 & K-3 caused the blackout. The National Transmission and Despatch Company’s inquiry committee in its report yesterday determined the reasons behind the blackout and the Ministry of Energy is taking immediate disciplinary action in the light of the report, said a spokesman of the Power Division here. On October 13, the NTDC transmission system was hit by blackout disrupting electricity supply to major areas of Pakistan including Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab for almost the entire day. It took the power authorities several hours to restore the transmission system across Pakistan. Following the breakdown, the NTDC formed a committee to probe the reasons behind the partial blackout. A four-member committee was formed with NDTC’s General Manager (Technical) Lahore Muhammad Mustafa as its convener, while General, Manager (AM) North Lahore Anwar Ahmed Khan, Chief Engineer (TSG) North Lahore Muhammad Ijaz Khan, and Chief Engineer (OP) NPCC Islamabad Muhammad Zakaria were its members. According to the findings of the Inquiry Committee, the first reason for the blackout was the nondurable and sub-standard work done on Tower No 26 of NTDC transmission line connecting with Karachi’s nuclear power plants K-2 and K-3 three years ago in 2019. The failure of the delivery system calls into question the quality of the equipments used in 2019 and the efficiency of the workers. The connectors used on it were not made for the transmission line but were modified and used for this temporary interconnection. The project team used 25-year-old dilapidated conductors in 2019 at Tower No. 26, 26-A and 27, the inquiry committee said. Despite the sensitivity of nuclear power plants the transmission line was not regularly repaired and maintained as per the prescribed standards, the Inquiry report added.
