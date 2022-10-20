Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed actress and model Khushbakht Mirza (Sophia Mirza) petition for cancellation of bail of Ms Sadaf Naz in connection with the case between Mirza and her former husband Umar Farooq Zahoor over the custody of their teenage twin daughters. Khushbakht Mirza, in one of the FIRs registered against her former husband Liberia’s Ambassador at Large Umar Farooq Zahoor, had alleged that Ms Sadaf Naz assisted Zahoor in taking away her daughters to Dubai.

Then, the Federal Investigation Agency arrested Ms Sadaf Naz on her visit to Pakistan in the year 2021. However, the Lahore High Court (LHC) in April 2021 released Ms Sadaf Naz on bail. Ms Khushbakht Mirza in December 2021 filed a petition before the Supreme Court of Pakistan for cancellation of her bail. Khushbakht Mirza lingered on the matter for almost a dozen hearings. The Supreme Court, on the last date of hearing, warned Khushbakht Mirza that the Court would proceed to decide the matter even if Khushbakht Mirza does not plead her case on the next date of hearing. Later, on the previous hearing, Khushbakht Mirza without stating any reason told the Court that she does not wish to press her petition. At this, the Court dismissed Khushbakht Mirza’s petition and further observed that Ms Sadaf Naz is at liberty to approach the Court for return of her passport on conclusion of trial. Sadaf Naz has stressed her innocence and has stated that she has been victimised and that she had no relation to any kidnapping.