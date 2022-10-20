Share:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday formed a five-member larger bench to hear the presidential reference on the Reko Diq project.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandial constituted a five-member larger bench under his chairmanship to hear the presidential reference. The Supreme Court will hear the presidential reference on October 25.

The bench includes Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandukhel.

It merits mention here that the federal government approved the Reko Diq reference, while on the advice of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi sent the reference to the Supreme Court.