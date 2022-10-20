Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednes­day raised the question that why the Armed Forces have been excluded from the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), while they have huge business and biggest balance-sheet.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and compris­ing Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah conducted hearing of the constitutional petition of PTI Chair­man Imran Khan against the amend­ments in the NAO 1999.

During the hearing, Justice Mansoor questioned, “Why the Armed Forces have been ex­cluded from the NAB law while they are doing huge businesses and have biggest balance sheet.” He asked if it is not discrimina­tion and why they are above the accountability process. He fur­ther questioned that why the petitioner (Imran Khan) not in­cluded this point in his petition against the amendments in the NAO, 1999.

Khawaja Haris, representing PTI chief Imran Khan, replied they are protected, “… except a person who is, or has been a member of the said forces and is holding, or has held, a post or office in any public corporation, bank, financial institution, un­dertaking or other organization established, controlled or ad­ministered by or under the fed­eral government or a provincial government or notwithstanding anything contained in the Pa­kistan Army Act, 1952, or any other law for the time being in force, a person who is a civilian employee of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.”

The Chief Justice said that the Court has to balance one thing about the fundamental rights. Explaining there are funda­mental rights of an individual, but there are also fundamental rights of the society, so we have to balance it.”

Onset of the proceeding, Kh Haris argued that through amendments many public offic­es like Prime Minister, Chairman Senate, Speaker of the National Assembly, Deputy Speaker Na­tional Assembly, Federal Min­ister, Minister of State, Attor­ney General, the Chief Minister, Speaker Provincial Assembly, Deputy Speaker Provincial As­sembly, Provincial Minister, Advisor to the Chief Minister, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Provincial Parliamen­tary Secretary, Member of the Provincial Assembly, Advocate General including Addition­al Advocate General and Assis­tant Advocate General, Politi­cal Secretary, Consultant to the Chief Minister, Chairman or Vice Chairman of a zila council, a municipal committee, a munic­ipal corporation or a metropol­itan corporation, District Nazim or Naib Nazim, Tehsil Nazim or Naib Nazim or Union Nazim or Naib Nazim have been excluded from the ambit of the NAB.

Justice Mansoor observed that they are excluded only to the ex­tent of decision they take, but if they make monetary gain; then action could be taken against them. He said that it was done, so that they could freely take decisions in the best interest of the country. He said that for ex­ample a holder of public office takes decision to increase or de­crease the tax then some will have its benefit the other might not. The question arises wheth­er they have taken undue ben­efit in performance of their du­ties. Kh Haris argued that they may not take benefit direct­ly but could provide benefit to third party, adding that in the amendment no action can be taken against the third party.

The Chief Justice noted that if the holder of public office takes decision in good faith then it is no issue, but the action should be taken if he violates the law.

Justice Mansoor questioned that if an offence or a particu­lar transaction is not account­able under the NAB law then it is also not accountable in any other law?

Justice Ijaz remarked that misuse of authority is not an of­fence in any other law.

Kh Haris contended that the ingredient of the misuse of authority has been changed through amendments so now it no more offence under NAO. He said that burden of proof has been shifted to NAB, adding first it needs to establish that the as­sets are earned with ostensi­ble means, then the NAB has to show these assets were made with ill-gotten wealth.

Justice Mansoor said why we are going in the minor details.

Later, the bench deferred the hearing till October 24 for fur­ther proceedings