The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday rejected the federal government’s request to issue an interim order against the expected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march.

The apex court rejected the aforementioned request during the hearing of a contempt petition filed by the centre against Imran for allegedly flouting the top court’s May 25 order regarding the party’s "Azadi March".

A five-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition. Apart from the CJP, the bench consisted of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf during the hearing argued that the current petition is a continuation of the previous petition, adding that the rights of the citizens were affected during the previous PTI sit-in, while the affidavit was given that the citizens would not suffer. He added that the court should punish those who violated court orders.

"An appeal was submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Imran Khan’s long march," informed the AG, adding that "during the hearing, the court had been assured" of compliance with court orders.

However, despite the "guarantees provided to the court, Imran Khan gave a call to the party workers to [march towards] D Chowk," he said.

He also argued that upon IHC orders, roads leading to the Srinagar Highway were opened for traffic, and the arrests of workers were stopped while the "PTI leadership was ordered to keep the workers calm."

"The SC in its written order noted that restraint is being observed for the time being," said the AG adding that the top court had requested reports from intelligence and other police agencies.

According to you, the court order had already been violated. You were the executive authority and following the court order. In the present situation, you have the liberty to take preventative measures," Chief Justice Bandial observed.

The CJP Umar Bandial noted that according to the reports, around 300 people came towards Red Zone in the capital on May 25. But, he observed, it seemed that they were local residents. "Had they been protesters, they would have been more in number."

He noted that 13 people had been injured in the "Azadi March" and public property had been damaged. "Imran Khan went back the next morning.

"We will analyze reports in this matter. You should prepare in accordance with the law," he instructed the attorney general while referring to the PTI’s upcoming march, the date for which has yet to be announced.

"You are telling us [the PTI] has planned a march and sit-in again. You can deal with the situation in accordance with the law," he iterated. "As of now, there are only speeches. You should take steps wherever there are threats in cities.

"You should request [the court] to stop the crowd when people gather. There is no crowd right now," the chief justice observed.

The court rejected the government’s request to issue an interim order to stop the PTI’s intended long march and directed the AGP to come prepared at the next hearing.

Adjourning the hearing till October 26, the CJP gave the government a "free hand" to control the law and order situation. He also said the government may approach the court if there was any "issue" before next week.